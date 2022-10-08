Top News

2022 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule with Saturday’s Wild Card Series Game 2

October 8, 2022
Major League Baseball’s postseason kicked off Friday with a brand new wild card series. MLB will use a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, with eight teams participating in a best-of-three wild-card series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres went into Friday’s wild card round with a 1-0 series lead. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) receive the byes and begin their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once the teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs resemble their traditional games: a best-of-five division series and a best-of-seven league championship series before the best-of-seven World Series.

The schedule and results for each round of the postseason can be found below.

2022 MLB Playoff Bracket

Wildcard Series Schedule (Best of Three)

Friday, October 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

 CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN

Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

 PHI 6, STL 3

ABC

Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

 SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN

Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

 SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, October 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

 12:07 pm ET

ESPN2

Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

 4:07 pm ET

ESPN

Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

 7:37 pm ET

ESPN

Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

 8:37 pm ET

ESPN2

Sunday, October 9

Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (If)

 2:07 pm ET

ABC

Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (If)

 4:07 pm ET

ESPN

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (If)

 7:37 pm ET

ESPN

Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (If)

 8:37 pm ET

ESPN2

League Division Series

Tuesday, October 11

Game 1: TBD vs. Braves

Fox or FS1

Game 1: TBD vs. Dodgers

Fox or FS1

Game 1: TBD vs. Yankees

TBS

Game 1: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Wed., Oct. 12

Game 2: TBD vs. Braves

Fox or FS1

Game 2: TBD vs. Dodgers

Fox or FS1

Thursday, October 13

Game 2: TBD vs. Yankees

TBS

Game 2: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Friday, October 14

Game 3: TBD vs. Braves

FS1

Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers

FS1

Saturday, October 15

Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if)

FS1

Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if)

FS1

Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees

TBS

Game 3: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Sunday, October 16

Game 4: TBD (if) vs. Yankees

TBS

Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if)

TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if)

FS1

Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if)

FS1

Monday, October 17

Game 5: TBD (if) vs. Yankees

TBS

Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if)

TBS

League Championship Series

Tuesday, October 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, October 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, October 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, October 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, October 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, October 23

NLCS, Game 5 (If.)

FS1

NLCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, October 24

NLCS, Game 6 (If.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if.)

TBS

Tuesday, October 25

NLCS, Game 7 (If.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if.)

TBS

Wednesday, October 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if.)

TBS

World Series

Friday, October 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, October 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, October 30

travel day

Monday, October 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5 (If.)

Fox

Thursday, November 3

travel day

Friday, November 4

Game 6 (If.)

Fox

Saturday, November 5

Game 7 (If.)

Fox

