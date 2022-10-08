2022 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule with Saturday’s Wild Card Series Game 2

Major League Baseball’s postseason kicked off Friday with a brand new wild card series. MLB will use a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, with eight teams participating in a best-of-three wild-card series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres went into Friday’s wild card round with a 1-0 series lead. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.
The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) receive the byes and begin their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once the teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs resemble their traditional games: a best-of-five division series and a best-of-seven league championship series before the best-of-seven World Series.
The schedule and results for each round of the postseason can be found below.
2022 MLB Playoff Bracket
Wildcard Series Schedule (Best of Three)
Friday, October 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, October 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|12:07 pm ET
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|4:07 pm ET
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|7:37 pm ET
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|8:37 pm ET
ESPN2
Sunday, October 9
Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (If)
|2:07 pm ET
ABC
Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (If)
|4:07 pm ET
ESPN
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (If)
|7:37 pm ET
ESPN
Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (If)
|8:37 pm ET
ESPN2
League Division Series
Tuesday, October 11
Game 1: TBD vs. Braves
|
Fox or FS1
Game 1: TBD vs. Dodgers
|
Fox or FS1
Game 1: TBD vs. Yankees
TBS
Game 1: Astros vs. TBD
|
TBS
Wed., Oct. 12
Game 2: TBD vs. Braves
|
Fox or FS1
Game 2: TBD vs. Dodgers
|
Fox or FS1
Thursday, October 13
Game 2: TBD vs. Yankees
|
TBS
Game 2: Astros vs. TBD
|
TBS
Friday, October 14
Game 3: TBD vs. Braves
|
FS1
Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers
|
FS1
Saturday, October 15
Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if)
|
FS1
Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if)
|
FS1
Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees
|
TBS
Game 3: Astros vs. TBD
|
TBS
Sunday, October 16
Game 4: TBD (if) vs. Yankees
|
TBS
Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if)
|
TBS
Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if)
|
FS1
Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if)
|
FS1
Monday, October 17
Game 5: TBD (if) vs. Yankees
|
TBS
Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if)
|
TBS
League Championship Series
Tuesday, October 18
NLCS, Game 1
|
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, October 19
NLCS, Game 2
|
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
|
TBS
Thursday, October 20
ALCS, Game 2
|
TBS
Friday, October 21
NLCS, Game 3
|
FS1
Saturday, October 22
NLCS, Game 4
|
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
|
TBS
Sunday, October 23
NLCS, Game 5 (If.)
|
FS1
NLCS, Game 4
|
TBS
Monday, October 24
NLCS, Game 6 (If.)
|
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if.)
|
TBS
Tuesday, October 25
NLCS, Game 7 (If.)
|
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if.)
|
TBS
Wednesday, October 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if.)
|
TBS
World Series
Friday, October 28
Game 1
|
Fox
Saturday, October 29
Game 2
|
Fox
Sunday, October 30
travel day
Monday, October 31
Game 3
|
Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 4
|
Fox
Wednesday, November 2
Game 5 (If.)
|
Fox
Thursday, November 3
travel day
Friday, November 4
Game 6 (If.)
|
Fox
Saturday, November 5
Game 7 (If.)
|
Fox