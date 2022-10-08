2022 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule with Saturday’s Wild Card Series Game 2

CBS Sports



Major League Baseball’s postseason kicked off Friday with a brand new wild card series. MLB will use a 12-team playoff format for the first time in 2022, with eight teams participating in a best-of-three wild-card series. The Guardians, Phillies, Mariners and Padres went into Friday’s wild card round with a 1-0 series lead. The Rays, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Mets will try to keep their seasons alive on Saturday.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) receive the byes and begin their postseason journeys in the LDS round next week. Once the teams clear the Wild Card Series, the playoffs resemble their traditional games: a best-of-five division series and a best-of-seven league championship series before the best-of-seven World Series.

The schedule and results for each round of the postseason can be found below.

2022 MLB Playoff Bracket

Wildcard Series Schedule (Best of Three)



Friday, October 7 Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays CLE 2, TB 1 ESPN Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies PHI 6, STL 3 ABC Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners SEA 4, TOR 0 ESPN Game 1: Mets vs. Padres SD 7, NYM 1 ESPN Saturday, October 8 Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays 12:07 pm ET ESPN2 Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners 4:07 pm ET ESPN Game 2: Mets vs. Padres 7:37 pm ET ESPN Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies 8:37 pm ET ESPN2 Sunday, October 9 Game 3: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (If) 2:07 pm ET ABC Game 3: Guardians vs. Rays (If) 4:07 pm ET ESPN Game 3: Mets vs. Padres (If) 7:37 pm ET ESPN Game 3: Cardinals vs. Phillies (If) 8:37 pm ET ESPN2

League Division Series

Tuesday, October 11 Game 1: TBD vs. Braves Fox or FS1 Game 1: TBD vs. Dodgers Fox or FS1 Game 1: TBD vs. Yankees TBS Game 1: Astros vs. TBD TBS Wed., Oct. 12 Game 2: TBD vs. Braves Fox or FS1 Game 2: TBD vs. Dodgers Fox or FS1 Thursday, October 13 Game 2: TBD vs. Yankees TBS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD TBS Friday, October 14 Game 3: TBD vs. Braves FS1 Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers FS1 Saturday, October 15 Game 4: Braves vs. TBD (if) FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if) FS1 Game 3: TBD vs. Yankees TBS Game 3: Astros vs. TBD TBS Sunday, October 16 Game 4: TBD (if) vs. Yankees TBS Game 4: Astros vs. TBD 4 (if) TBS Game 5: Braves vs. TBD (if) FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if) FS1 Monday, October 17 Game 5: TBD (if) vs. Yankees TBS Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if) TBS

League Championship Series

Tuesday, October 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, October 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, October 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, October 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, October 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, October 23 NLCS, Game 5 (If.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, October 24 NLCS, Game 6 (If.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if.) TBS Tuesday, October 25 NLCS, Game 7 (If.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if.) TBS Wednesday, October 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if.) TBS

World Series