At least four people have been killed in a house explosion in Bottstown, Pennsylvania

On Thursday night, at least four people were killed when a house exploded in Podstown, Pennsylvania. It happened just after 8pm at a house on Butler Avenue in Washington Street. Two others were injured in the blast and were taken to hospital. The details of the two are not known. The blast damaged several homes in the Bottestown borough. Another 60 people fled their homes. The cause of the explosion is not yet clear. Affected residents go to Bottestown Senior High School where they need help. . Boat Town Municipality police are continuing to investigate. A press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon to release more information. Stay tuned to WGAL for announcements about this growing story.

