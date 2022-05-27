A senior U.S. defense official says Russian forces have so far lost about 1,000 tanks in Ukraine

The video, released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows the devastating impact of the Russian TOS-1A bombs that struck Ukrainian positions near Novomikilievka on May 26 in the Donetsk region. (Ukrainian Armed Forces / Cover Pictures / Reuters)

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces are using a wide range of weapons on several fronts in eastern Ukraine as they try to break through stubborn Ukrainian defenses, according to Ukrainian officials.

Many of those officials described the situation as “very difficult” and acknowledged that Ukrainian factions would have to retreat in some places.

In recent days, Ukrainian officials say, the Russians have been engaged in ruthless bombardment of cities and towns in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, combining short-range missiles, multiple missile rocket systems, and heavy artillery and tanks.

Ukraine’s National Police say civilians have been killed in attacks on 13 settlements in Donetsk, many cities that have not been targeted before. As Russian forces seek to destroy Ukrainian defense and supply lines, the number of shelling cities appears to be expanding.

Their main aim seems to be to capture the Slovenes, whose shelling has increased in recent days. Mayor Vadim Liag said half of the city is now without water and “there will be no gas supply until the heating season.”

The growing number of Ukrainian officers describes the growing military situation in bad words, although Russian advances on the ground are modest.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Fedir Veneznevsky, a member of the National Security Council, described the situation as “difficult.”

He told Ukrainian television, “The hottest places are Chevrodonetsk and Lyczynsk. The enemy is trying to encircle our troops.”

The twin cities in Luhansk have been almost completely destroyed, but the Ukrainian troops are still there. It is estimated that about 15,000 civilians are still in Chevroletonetsk.

According to a recent battlefield assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, “Russian forces will have to launch a ground attack on Severodonetsk so that they can maintain their momentum.”

If the Russians were able to break the Ukrainian opposition there, “their next targets would be Baghmud, Soledar,” said Venezuela.

In particular, regional officials say the highway connecting the Baghmud and Lysyansk highways, a redistribution route for Ukrainian forces, continues to come under attack.

“The enemy is controlling the Lyman to some extent and moving to the suburbs of Severodonetsk. In the coming days the situation in this operational area will be very difficult,” he said.

He also suggested that additional Russian troops be brought in, saying that “the enemy is constantly accumulating reserves near the ISIS to attack Sloviansk and Parvinkov.”

“The enemy Primorsky Kry is sending units to Ukraine from the Far East and Siberia.

Building damaged by a missile attack on May 26 in the town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Carlos Baria / Reuters)

Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said: “For the fourth month in a row, the armed forces are destroying our defenses every day.”

“The Luhansk region, a territory controlled by Ukraine, is very small in terms of territory. Therefore, the Russians will do everything they can to capture it. For them, it will be an easy way to win at least some interim victories. … Our forces are gradually moving to more fortified positions,” he said. .

Haidoi was one of several Ukrainian officials who stressed that security was high in the east.

“You have to understand that a huge amount of equipment and people are fighting against us,” he said.

“It will take time [Western] Weapons to reach us. They have to go from west to east of Ukraine. One or two howitzers do not change position; We will simply lose them. So, we have to wait and see, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

He also acknowledged the potential for Ukrainian forces to retreat.

“Maybe we’ll have to leave two more settlements. But we have to win the war, not the war,” Haidoi said.

Rostislav Smirnov, adviser to Ukraine’s foreign minister, told Ukrainian television: [terms of] Employees are eight to one, ”and the benefit in equipment is twice as high.