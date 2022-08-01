Campers witnessed the aftermath of the Apple River stabbing

River’s Edge Apple River Campground is suspending tubing operations Sunday after a teenager was killed and four others injured this weekend.

The business posted on their Facebook page that they will reopen on Monday, August 1.

It was a fun, family weekend turned tragedy for five eyewitnesses at the campground.

“We’ve been coming back here as a family on my mom’s side for about 15 years,” Monica Anderson, manager, said. Anderson calls tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin a family favorite. “We hang out and have family time and then go down to the river and have some drinks,” he said.

But the pipe was cut on Saturday.

Anderson and his family were afloat when they saw people gathering on shore and giving CPR.

Immediately, they were pulled out of the water.

“We see that CPR is happening in two groups, and that was the audience,” he said. “The police later showed up and they had to go into the water because it was down so they couldn’t get to it.”

A 911 call came in around 3:45 p.m. Saturday that several people had been stabbed while plumbing in the Apple River north of the Sunrise Bridge.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and found five people with stab wounds to the chest and torso.

Deputies, first responders and civilians treated the injured, according to the report. All five victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, later died. The other four had serious injuries but are in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

With the help of witnesses, officers located the 52-year-old suspect in the river at the exit for the tubers.

“The sheriff came rushing in and he was like ‘You’ve got to get out, people are getting hurt,'” camper Melanie Lu said.

Lu was tubing in the river with his family when he was stabbed.

He said it was his first time spending a weekend in Apple River and it might be his last. “It doesn’t feel as safe, and it makes me think, do we want to come back?” Lu said.

