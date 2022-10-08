College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, today’s games: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah in action

Week 6 of the college football season brings a massive slate of major conference games with 23 ranked teams taking the field on Saturday. As the midway point of the 2022 season approaches, the ranked teams have three games against each other as league and national title contenders try to separate themselves from the pack.

In the first afternoon ET window in Week 6, the no. 8 Tennessee’s no. No. 25 LSU will visit, as well as a matchup between undefeated Big 12 teams as No. 17 TCU takes on No. 19 Kansas. No. 4 Michigan will also be part of the early wave of the day, as the undefeated Wolverines play their first road game against Indiana. Four of the nation’s top-10 teams will play in the afternoon, highlighted by No. 2 Georgia’s home game with Auburn in the SEC on this week’s CBS Game and No. 3 Ohio State’s trip to Michigan State.

In the evening window, No. 5 Clemson hosts Boston College, No. No. 6 USC hosts Washington State and No. 1 Alabama Texas A&M in the second leg of this week’s SEC on CBS doubleheader.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. East at all times

College football scores, schedule: Week 6

No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10 — Review

No. 8 Tennessee 40, no. 25 LSU 13 — Takeaways, recap

No. 17 TCU 38, no. 19 Kansas 31 — Review

No. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17 — Review

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0 — Takeaways, recap

No. 2 Auburn at Georgia — CBS — Live notifications

Texas Tech no. 7 at Oklahoma State — FS1 — Game Tracker

No. No. 11 in Utah. 18 UCLA — Fox — Game Tracker

Michigan State No. 3 Ohio State — ABC — Live notifications

No. at Boston College. 5 at Clemson — ABC at 7:30 p.m

WASHINGTON STATE NO. 6 USC — 7:30 p.m. on Fox

No. at Notre Dame. 16 BYU — 7:30 p.m. on NBC — Expert Exams, Preview

Texas A&M No. 1 at Alabama — 8 p.m. on CBS — Expert Exams, Preview

