Family members say husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Family members say the husband of one of the teachers killed in a Texas school shooting this week collapsed and died Thursday while preparing for his wife’s funeral.

Joe Garcia has been married to high school girlfriend Irma Garcia for 24 years, before she was shot dead on Tuesday at Rob Elementary School in Wolverhampton.

“I do not even know how to feel. I do not believe it. I do not want to believe it,” Irma Garcia’s son – in – law John Martinez told NBC News.

Irma Garcia. Uvalde CISD

Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mirels were killed along with 19 children at a school 85 miles west of San Antonio.

His son, Christian Garcia, said a law enforcement friend at the scene saw him protecting students when his mother went missing.

Martinez said he was told Joe Garcia had “gone to lay flowers at the memorial for Irma”.

“When he got home, he sat in a chair with the family and was home for more than three minutes. He fell down. They tried to do chest compressions, to no avail. The ambulance came, they could not, they could not. They could not be brought back.”

Martinez said he first heard the news from his younger brother.

“He called me and said, ‘Please pray for Joe.’ That’s all he told me,” Martinez said. “I said, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘I do not know. We do not know yet.’ Then I get a call and after 30 minutes he cries and says he did not do it.

This is a growing story. Check back for updates.