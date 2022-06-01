At Global Running Day, Garmin introduces two new running watches in its flagship line: the $ 349.99 Pioneer 255 and the $ 499.99 Pioneer 955. Both GPS watches feature new racing features, including a multi-band GPS and Race widget. The Pioneer 955 also comes in a solar version, which, as the name implies, adds solar charging for longer battery life.

The Pioneer 255 is a lightweight, midrange running watch that is built on it Pioneer 245. It comes in two sizes. The standard predecessor 255 weighs 46mm and 49g, while the smaller 255S weighs 41mm and 32g. There will also be pioneer 255 music and 255 S music genres, which can store up to 500 songs on the clock. This includes Spotify, Amazon Music and Teaser’s playlists, says Garmin. Music models cost $ 50 in addition to the total of $ 399.99. The watches are rated at 5ATM water resistance, with up to 14 days of battery life and up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

The new racing widget, sleep rate variation (HRV) level during sleep, multi-band GPS and the ability to easily switch between games at the push of a button are just big additions at this time. The Race widget contains race product information including performance predictions, race-day weather and a countdown clock. Multi-band GPS is an increasingly popular feature in multisport watches, which enhances GPS accuracy by enabling communications. Multiple satellite frequencies. Pledge is the best accuracy in situations where it is difficult to get a good signal. Finally, the watch also has a “morning report” feature. When a user wakes up, the watch will provide a brief summary of the day’s weather, daily exercise counseling and last night’s sleep, recovery time, training level and HRV level.

Compared to the predecessor 245, the 255 line adds a Garmin pack NFC chip. Otherwise, it is not very different sensor wise. It still has SpO2 sensors to operate features like continuous heart rate monitoring and body battery. The metric measures how well you recover during sleep and how much you are “filtered” during the day from stress. The flagship 255 series also supports Bush announcements and basic smartwatch features such as carmine security features such as incident detection and live tracking. For training features, it also provides users with daily workout recommendations and access to training programs via in-depth measurements in the Garmin Coach and Garmin Connect applications.

Meanwhile, the Pioneer 955 is an excellent running watch. (However, it’s not as full-featured as Carmine’s flagship Phoenix series.) It always runs at 47mm, has a full-color touchscreen display, and weighs in at 52g. However, Button fans need not worry. The 955 still has five physical buttons that can be used in conjunction with a touch screen. Like the 255 series, it is rated for 5ATM water resistance, but has a slightly longer battery life of 15 days with an estimated 42 hours in GPS mode. The $ 599.99 Forerunner 955 Solar features Carmine’s proprietary power glass lens. With solar charging, 955 Solar GPS mode is available for up to 20 days on a single charge with 49 hours. (This assumes you get about three hours a day at 50,000 lux, so take it with a grain of salt.)

Like the Pioneer 255 series, the Forranner 955 gets multi-band GPS, HRV status, morning reports and the new Race widget. This is a new training readiness metric. As the name implies, the metric takes into account sleep, recovery time, HRV and some metrics, which give users a score that indicates how “ready” they are for the training session. It also includes the real-time stamina tracking that Garmin first introduced Phoenix 7 Series.

In terms of health tracking and smart features, the Pioneer 955 has the same key features as the 255. However, it does include some additional training metrics like PacePro and ClimbPro that provide real-time guidance on your speed and height. You can save more than 955 – 2,000 songs.

Both Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 will be available starting today. The Pioneer 255 is available in four colors: gray, pink, blue and black. Meanwhile, the Pioneer 955 is available in white and black.