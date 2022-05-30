Top News

How To Watch Possible Dove Hercules Meteor Storm Online

May 30, 2022
Arzu

A brand new meteor shower on Monday and Tuesday (May 30-31) may light up the Memorial holiday sky tonight or it could be a big bust. However, you can watch it live online.

Called tau Hercules meteor showerThere is a possibility of the so-called event “Meteor storm” of 1,000 shooting stars per hour Comet 73P / Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 passes through Earth debris Monday night. But it may come out completely, scientists still do not know. A NASA scientist called this an “all or nothing event”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.