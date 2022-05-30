Hurricane Agatha will reach Mexico on Monday. What about America?

Agatha, the first named storm of the East Pacific season, Monday intensified into a Type 3 hurricane and is expected to bring “very dangerous storms and life-threatening winds” to southern Mexico. National Hurricane Center Said.

The storm is expected to maintain its intensity in landslides off the southern coast of Mexico on Monday afternoon or evening, and then weaken rapidly in southeastern Mexico on Tuesday. The center said.

Agatha turned into a hurricane on Sunday morning.

“It’s too early to tell what ‘Agatha’ is,” says meteorologist Craig Chetser. Wrote On Twitter on Saturday. “Now we’re going to see,” he said.

AccuWeather meteorologists have indicated that there will be Careful monitoring of “residual energy” It crosses Mexico from Agatha and enters the Gulf of Campeche. “Here, it’s likely to re-emerge as the first named storm in the Atlantic Ocean,” the store said.

The hurricane comes as federal forecasters anticipate another busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2022: meteorologists predicted 10 hurricanes could form. The Atlantic season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30; It peaks in August and September.

Hurricane Agatha was the first hurricane to hit the eastern North Pacific since 2015, said Bill Clotsbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. Wrote On Twitter.

Up to 10 pm CDT Sunday, the storm was about 140 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, moving at a speed of 6 miles northeast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The maximum wind was reported at 110 mph on Sunday night. Hurricane winds extend up to 15 miles outside the center, and tropical-storm-powered winds extend up to 90 miles, the center said.

The storm surge is expected to create “very dangerous coastal flooding” and “big and devastating waves”.

President Joe Biden earlier this month urged Americans to pay attention to hurricane warnings and follow the guidance of local authorities.

“We know hurricanes are coming our way. They’ve been getting worse every season so far,” Biden told a news conference at the Andrews Base in Maryland.

He added: “Considering the climate crisis … we’re expecting another severe hurricane season.

Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana last August, killed at least 90 people in eight U.S. states and later led to more deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning.

