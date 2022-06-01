Inspector General of Police in response to the school shooting Shooting at a Texas school

Uvalde School District Police Chief, Point Pedro “Beat” Arredondo, who Officials say Rob, who was shot dead by a gunman last week at the Texas Community City Hall, wrongly ordered officers to wait outside the elementary classroom.

Arredondo, 61, won a seat on Uvalde City Council on May 7, 17 days before 19 students and two teachers were shot dead on Robb’s campus. The inauguration ceremony for him and other elected members of the congregation was set for Tuesday – although Aradonto and others had personally taken the oath of office, the public event was canceled in honor of the families of the loved ones killed in the town. The office, the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, said in a statement.

McLaughlin’s statement said he would have to be sworn in by Tuesday under city law.

The orders issued to officers responding to the May 24 assassination of Ardondo at Rob Elementary are under serious scrutiny. Students and teachers begged 911 operators for help, and Aradonto told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway outside the classroom where all the killings took place, but officials said they did not endanger students or teachers by believing the gunman was locked in a classroom next door. .

Pete Arredonde Political signs are found in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: Veronica Gardinas / Reuters

For more than an hour, border patrol agents confronted the gunman and killed him.

Waiting is the “wrong decision”, The Texas Steven McGrath, head of the Department of Public Security, told reporters. “Obviously … the kids in that classroom were in danger.”

Following a series of mass killings across the country in recent decades, the police have been trained to fight active gunmen and neutralize them as quickly as possible, rather than surround them and wait for protection. Arredondo undertook a number of courses aimed at dealing with school-based active shooting scenes before the massacre. CBS News And other media.

Arredondo did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday and has not released any public statement since the initial account of the school shooting was released to the media. The media also reported that he had turned down a request for a series of interviews with the Texas Rangers law enforcement agency, which is investigating the mass shooting.

“Our parents deserve answers, I trust the Texas Department of Public Safety [and] The Texas Rangers will not leave a stone unturned, ”McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our emotions are bitter, our hearts are broken.”

At McLaughlin’s request, the U.S. Justice Department is also reviewing the police response to the shooting.

Following his election to the city council, Aradonto said Uvalde Leader-News He was “ready to hit the ground running” on behalf of his constituencies in the majority of Hispanic cities with a population of less than 16,000.

“I have a lot of ideas, of course I have a lot of movement,” Arrotondo told the store.

Prior to becoming lawmaker for the Waldale School District in 2020 after nearly three decades of law enforcement, he served as Captain of the School District Police in Laredo, Texas, and served on the Waldale Municipal Police Department.

He won his council seat with 126 votes, or nearly 70% of the vote.