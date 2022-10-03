Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Gas released from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline leak in the Baltic Sea on September 27 is seen in this handout issued by the Swedish Coast Guard. (Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images)

A leak from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has not stopped, but has increased in size, the Swedish Coast Guard said, according to Swedish officials.

According to the Swedish Coast Guard, the leak from Nord Stream 1 following the spill sites on Monday morning was not detected and therefore contained.

However, “the smaller one from Nord Stream 2 is slightly larger than yesterday” and has a diameter of 30 meters, the coastguard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard added that it was taking “emergency” measures for longer than expected due to the large spill.

The Coast Guard’s announcement came after Russian state-owned energy supplier Gazprom had earlier said all leaks in both pipelines had been stopped, but said it was still working to “relieve pressure on line B of the Nord Steam 2 gas pipeline”.

It’s not clear that the pressure in Line B would lead to the large leak observed by the Coast Guard.

Pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark are being built to funnel gas from Russia into the European Union.

More background: When Swedish authorities first cited the leaks on Tuesday Incited fear European reliance on Russian power has deepened since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

European leaders were quick to condemn the leaks, including the EU’s foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell. to say Spills may be “the result of a deliberate act”. Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Subversive action.”

US President Joe Biden said European security officials revealed on Monday and Tuesday that the leaks were an act of “necessary sabotage”. observed The Russian Navy is supporting vessels in case of spills in the Nord Stream pipelines, which could be caused by underwater explosions.

At the time, it was unclear whether the ships were connected to the explosions, these sources and others said — one of several factors investigators are looking into.

