Macy’s (M) – Macy’s rose 15% on the primary market after recording better-than-expected profit and earnings in the first quarter and raising its full-year earnings forecast. People returned to work and the results were encouraged by the need for strong clothing for other activities outside the home.

Dollar General (DG) – Dollar General shares rallied 10.1% in premarket trading after its quarterly results broke Wall Street forecasts, and comparable-store sales fell lower than expected. The Dollar General raised its same store sales forecast as more shoppers turned to discount stores amid high inflation.

Dollar tree (DLTR) – Like its rival Dollar General, the Dollar Tree doubles street forecasts with better-than-expected lower and lower-than-expected results in its comparable-store sales increase. The dollar rose 12.3% in early trade.

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter shares rose 5.6% in the primary market, following news that Elon Musk will spend more of his own fortune to finance his $ 44 billion acquisition deal. An SEC filing Musk paid $ 33.5 billion in equity, up from the previous $ 27.25 billion.

Metronic (MDT) – The medical device maker’s latest quarterly results were lower than analyst estimates as they realized the impact of global supply chain issues. Metronic fell 3.3% in the primary market.

Ali Baba (PABA) – China-based e-commerce company Breaking Recent Quarter Earnings and Revenue Analyst Ratings, helped by increased online demand among China Govt-19 lockdowns. Shares of Alibaba added 4.5% in the freemarket activity.

பைடு (BIDU) – Despite the negative impact of Govt lockdowns in China, Baidu rose 5.6% in pre-market trading as search engine firm broke its ratings in its most recent quarter. Baidu saw strong quarterly growth in its cloud-based services.

Nvidia (NVDA) – The graphics chip maker issued weaker-than-expected guidance in its current quarter, leading to a 4.2% decline in Nvidia’s pre-market, indicating supply chain issues and slow business in Russia. Nvidia recorded better-than-expected profit and revenue for the most recent quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Williams-Sonoma Freemarket trading up 8.2%, three times higher than consensus estimates following quarterly earnings and earnings pulse and comparable-sales increase. The home furniture retailer reiterated its previous full-year guideline and, unlike many retailers – expects profit margins to remain stable.

Snowflake (SNOW) – Snowflake reported better-than-expected profit and revenue in its most recent quarter, but cloud data platform provider said some customers are spending more carefully due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment. As a result, stocks fell 13.3% in freemarket activity.

Newtonics (NTNX) – Shares of Nutanix fell 35.4% in pre-market trading after cloud computing released a weaker forecast than expected. Nutanix cited supply chain issues affecting its hardware partners.