Padres strike deal for Juan Soto, but Eric Hosmer no-trade clause creates issues

The MLB trade season is upon us. The clock is ticking as managers try to prepare their squads ahead of the 6pm deadline on Tuesday, August 2. After days of speculation, the biggest domino fell on Tuesday.

The Washington Nationals Traded John Soto want San Diego Padres A Many opportunities.

With the biggest piece off the market, teams that miss out on Soto will be desperate to add help before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline. Check back for updates as the madness unfolds.

The Padres lead the way with the Juan Soto trade at the deadline

Rumors on Tuesday morning centered around the San Diego Padres pursuing both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. The deal eventually went through, but the Los Angeles Dodgers were concerned that Soto might be playing late.

It set up a sequel to last year’s deadline drama. In 2021, the Nationals have Max Scherzer on the pitching side. He was a free agency rental at the end of the season, so the price was lower, but the maneuvering was just as intense. After the Padres appeared to have a deal for him, the Dodgers swooped in and landed both Scherzer and shortstop Trey Turner.

Today, the Nationals again have two big trade chips in Soto and Bell, a first baseman having a monster season. Once again, the dynamic duo of the NL West backfired once again to acquire the most talented player on the market. This time, it was the Padres who made the deal.

Nationals, Cubs on the clock when deadline day arrives

As of midnight on August 2nd, Juan Soto remains with the Washington Nationals. Josh Bell, the powerful switch-hitting first baseman, is expected to move by 6 p.m. The other major seller is the Chicago Cubs as the Soto sweepstakes clogs the hitting market.

Chicago has versatile All-Star outfielder Ian Happ hanging on the trade block, with some suitors reportedly looking at him as Soto’s backup plan. Closer David Robertson remains the Cubs’ most notable reliever dealt at the deadline.

The story continues

Beyond that, other key names to watch on Tuesday include Marlins starter Pablo Lopez — Reportedly drawing interest from the Dodgers — and the Yankees slugged Joey Gallo, ending his disastrous Bronx tenure.

The Astros get a catcher in Christian Vasquez

The Houston Astros have reportedly filled a hole at catcher by dealing backstop Christian Vasquez to the Boston Red Sox. A strong defender, Vasquez is in the midst of another strong offensive season. He’s batting .282 with eight homers, and his park-adjusted OPS is better than average for the third time in four years.

While he’s not the offensive powerhouse of the Cubs’ Willson Contreras, one of the marquee names on the trade market, he’s a highly touted defender who is expected to easily take on the duties of handling a playoff-pitching staff. He has plenty of October experience, having led the 2018 Red Sox to a World Series victory.

Astros catchers are hitting a league-worst .159/.228/.297, so this is considered a major upgrade. Martin Maldonado’s stellar defense and leadership meant they were reluctant to shake up the holding force too much.

Adding a quirk to the deal? With the Red Sox in Houston, Vazquez’s post-trade trip will involve walking to other clubhouses.

The 31-year-old has played his entire career with the Red Sox and was originally drafted by the club in 2008. He will reach free agency at the end of the year.

Dealing with Vasquez wasn’t the only move Boston made on Monday. They traded reliever Jake Diegman to catcher Reese McGuire for the White Sox, who was to be named later and cashed. Meanwhile, they reportedly signed Reds outfielder Tommy Baum to bolster the major-league club. It seems like a clear case of buying and selling for a team that has landed in the basement of the AL East, but still has some shot at the playoffs.

The Astros acquire Trey Mancini from the Orioles in a 3-team deal

Trey Mancini, the longtime Orioles first baseman and DH, is headed to Houston in a three-team trade that will send outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays. The slugging right-hander Mancini is suited to the Astros’ liking of below-average hitters and still packs pop.

Taken by the Orioles in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Mancini is hitting .268/.347/.404 with 10 homers, 16 doubles and 35 walks. If anything, he may have hit even better than he appears; His power numbers have suffered due to the new wall configuration at Camden Yards. That puts Houston out of the market for Josh Bell, the switch-hitting Nationals first baseman who should join a contender soon.

The Astros are always in the market for solid players like Mancini, but some thought the Orioles were looking ahead of schedule in their rebuild (they’re just three games out of the final wild-card spot with a 51-51 record). The Orioles could hold on to him so they can make a serious playoff push this year.

Instead, it looks like the Orioles will at least move on from one player who is willing to enter free agency and acquire some young arms — Rays prospect Seth Johnson and Astros prospect Choice McDermott. According to ESPN’s Jeff Basson, the Astros will receive the Rays pitching prospect Jayden Murray.

The Yankees traded Oakland’s Frankie Montas for relief

The New York Yankees dealt starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino to the Oakland A’s. To Jack Curry of the YES Network. Montas, 29, has a 3.18 ERA this season Probably the best starter left on the board After The Seattle Mariners arrested Luis Castillo.

Since the start of 2021, Montas has a 3.30 ERA in 291 2/3 innings. Sustained success has put more emphasis on his terrific splitter, which he can throw as a four-seamer or two-seamer at 96 mph. In return, the Yankees will return their top pitching prospect, left-hander Ken Waldichuk, with pitching prospects JP Sears and Luis Medina and second base prospect Cooper Bowman. This is a huge return compared to the Luis Castillo trade. The Yankees were adamant about trading shortstop prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, and the move was accomplished without those youngsters.

Montas was one of the few marquee pieces the A’s kept after a winter fire sale. He will remain in control of the team until 2023. To bolster an already strong rotation, the Yankees have no. Offers a 2-caliber starter.

With his team on a 108-win pace, Yankees GM Brian Cashman remains aggressive. He already added star relief pitching rookie Scott Efros from the Cubs on Monday.

The Padres acquire Josh Hader from the Brewers in a surprise closer trade

The San Diego Padres are adding one of the best closers in the game, ESPN’s Jeff Basson reports. The Padres are sending closer Taylor Rogers to the Milwaukee Brewers to join a team of young players for dominant left-hander Josh Hader.

brewers, Who can make Rogers closer or elevate their own dominant setter, Devin WilliamsHader has reportedly been asking for deals since Williams appeared on the scene.

In the deal, according to Bassan’s report, they added several talented players, including Esturi Ruiz, a young outfielder who could be an immediate addition to their lineup. The Brewers currently lead the NL Central by three games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Juan Soto rumours: Could a generation of talent be in motion?

Are you ready for the seismic action that is Juan Soto Trading? Recent rumors suggest the Nationals have three suitors for Soto, more than anyone else: San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and Dodgers, NL West rivals, engaged in a bidding war a year ago for another Nationals superstar, Max Scherzer. The Dodgers eventually pulled off a surprise blockbuster that protected both Scherzer and shortstop Trey Turner.

Quickly get the possibility to contract soto all our coverage so far.

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is the center of attention at the trade deadline. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Shohei Ohtani may stay the same

The Shohei Ohtani situation isn’t as urgent as Soto talks about, but the Los Angeles Angels will at least gauge the market as they spiral toward another losing season despite Mike Trout and Ohtani’s work. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday afternoon, however, that Ohtani will stay this season.

The two-way sensation, in contention for his first Cy Young and second straight AL MVP, can become a free agent after 2023 and has expressed a desire to play for a winning team. As the Angels surround him with struggling pieces, they should consider trading him this winter.

DONE DEAL: 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Moves

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Who and What to Watch