PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more

Here’s a look at the companies making headlines in Monday afternoon trading.

Boeing – The planemaker’s shares rose more than 7% after CNBC reported that the Federal Aviation Administration approved inspection protocol amendments Separately, Boeing safety workers will vote Wednesday on a new proposed labor agreement aimed at avoiding a strike.

target – Retail stocks rose more than 2% Wells Fargo upgraded the target to overweight From equal weight. The firm said investors were too bearish on the stock, which it views as a “proven stock gainer.”

PerkinElmer – Shares of PerkinElmer rose more than 6% after the diagnostics and life sciences company posted better-than-expected sales and profit in the second quarter. It also announced plans to divest some of its non-core units to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $2.45 billion in cash.

Advanced Micro Devices – Several semiconductor stocks rose, with Advanced Micro Devices up 2.5%. Shares of Micron Technology, Nvidia and Intel all rose about 2%.

Global Payments – Shares of the financial technology firm rose 7.5% after a better-than-expected quarterly report. Global Payments reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.36 on revenue of $2.28 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $2.34 a penny in earnings per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. Global Payments also announced an agreement to buy EVO Payments for $34 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive — Consumer goods firm a consistently gained more than 2% Wells Fargo upgraded to equal weight From being underweight. Colgate-Palmolive’s bottom line may be showing signs of improvement, the company said.

Neo — Shares advanced more than 2% after both the Chinese electric vehicle maker and rival Li Auto It has been reported that car deliveries have increased in July. Li Auto rose 3%.

Check point software technologies — Shares fell 4% after the cybersecurity company reported disappointing billings revenue. Billings came in at $570.6 million, compared to Street estimates of $578.3 million. This overshadowed better-than-expected revenue and earnings in the previous quarter.

Bumble — Shares of the dating app company fell 5.1% Downgraded to a Hold from JefferiesCiting a decline in paying subscribers going forward.

Jacobs Engineering Group – Shares of the international technology professional services company fell 5.5% after reporting calendar second-quarter earnings. Jacobs lowered guidance for fiscal 2022. quoting Although foreign currency translation adjustments beat expectations in its report.

— CNBC’s Yun Li, Tanaya Maciel, Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed reporting