Sass is expected to resign from the Senate

“The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now,” Chass said. “It is the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through a disruptive era.”

Sass made a name for himself in his second term as a staunch Donald Trump critic and reliable conservative pollster in Congress. His resignation comes as a surprise after he ran for re-election in 2020, cementing his status within the GOP as a future presidential candidate. Sasse was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president during Trump’s second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Sasse has been interested in an academic job for some time, according to Republicans familiar with his future plans. Ahead of his 2020 run, there was speculation that he would seek an open position to lead the University of Nebraska; He was president of Midland University before running for the Senate.

In recent years he has maintained a relatively low profile in the Senate, while expressing frustration with the chamber and politics more broadly. A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse recently attended the inauguration of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson despite voting against his nomination.

Shortly afterwards, Sasse said he was not going to attack the credibility of the court and that “many of my colleagues should take a similar approach”.

“America does not work when partisans try to burn down our institutions,” he said.

Some details about Sasse’s future were first reported by former assistant Ian Swanson, who has his own show on 1110 KFAB.