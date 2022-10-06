Sheriff: 4 members of kidnapped family found dead in Merced County

“Tonight, our worst fears were confirmed.”

Merced County Sheriff Vernon H. Warnke began the difficult process All four members report to the public The body of a family kidnapped at gunpoint was found Monday in Merced County.

Warnke said That family – 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Theri – died.

According to the Associated Press Found in an orchardAnd KTLA sister station KSEE reported the bodies were found near the area where deputies found the victim’s phones.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 5 p.m. from a farmer who told them after finding the victims, the orchard was “too far away.”

“There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. I’ve said it before, there’s a special place in hell for this guy, I mean it,” Warnke said.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado.

Salgado, a convicted robber, attempted suicide the day after the kidnapping, authorities said.

Since then, he has been in a medically induced coma at a local hospital, preventing detectives from speaking to him, Warnke said.

“I could tell every time he got close to consciousness he became violent,” Warnke said.