The European Union has agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil imports

“These sanctions include other drastic measures: de-swiping the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, and banning 3 Russian state-owned broadcasts and allowing persons responsible for war crimes in Ukraine,” he added.

European Council leaders say the EU has agreed to ban 90 percent of Russia’s oil imports by the end of this year.

Russian oil supplied by tankers will be banned, while the southern part of the Trushpa pipeline will be exempted. Said Ursula von der Leyen – President of the European Commission – at a press conference. The northern part of the pipeline serves Poland and Germany – they agreed to the ban. The southern part goes to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Van der Leyen said the southern sector, which accounts for 10% of Russia’s oil imports, would be exempted.

“We have clear political statements from Poland and Germany, so we, like other countries, will suspend Russian oil until the end of this year. We have covered 90 percent of all Russian oil during this period. Lion said.

EU leaders will meet again in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the camp’s response to Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.

Officials first proposed joining the US and others in banning Russia’s oil a month ago as part of the sixth set of EU sanctions on the country’s occupation of Ukraine. But the deal has been put on hold Some countries Like Hungary, Russia is particularly dependent on piped oil.

An EU official told CNN earlier in the day that a two-thirds increase in imports from Russia would be possible by banning all kerosene.

Europe is Russia’s largest buyer of energy. According to Eurostat, Russia’s crude oil imports will be 27% by 2021. This is about 2.4 million barrels a day, according to data from the International Energy Agency. According to the IEA, about 35% of it was delivered to the block through pipelines.

But pipeline supplies to Hungary (86%), the Czech Republic (97%) and Slovakia (100%) account for the largest share of Russian oil exports.

