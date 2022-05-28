The flight is canceled on Memorial Day weekend

More than 1,300 flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Flight Tracking website FlightAware After 2,300 were canceled on Friday.

Delta Airlines DAL It has been hit hardest by the cancellation of more than 240 flights or 9% of its operations on Saturday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, headquartered in Delta and its largest hub, has been hit hard by travel barriers.

The carrier blamed the cancellation on Saturday due to bad weather and “air traffic control measures” on Friday, saying it was trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours early.

United canceled 23 flights and Jet Blue 10 canceled on Saturday, accounting for about 1% of carrier operations.