The carrier blamed the cancellation on Saturday due to bad weather and “air traffic control measures” on Friday, saying it was trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours early.
United canceled 23 flights and Jet Blue 10 canceled on Saturday, accounting for about 1% of carrier operations.
On Thursday, Delta announced it was cutting its summer flight schedule ahead of Memorial Day weekend. From July 1 to August 7, the airline said it would reduce flights to 100 daily in the United States and Latin America.
“More than ever before in our history, various factors affecting our operations – such as weather and air traffic control, sales personnel, and increased Govt. Officer Alison Asbond said in an online post.
Airlines are also canceling nearly 250 flights early Monday. Delta has been 82 so far.
Delta said about 2.5 million customers will fly over the holiday weekend – 25% more than last year. The AAA estimates that 3 million Americans will travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend.
Separately, JetBlue said it would cut its summer schedule by 8% to 10%.
