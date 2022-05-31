The Tau Herculids meteor shower puts on a ‘decent’ view

Some lucky night sky observers saw a brand new meteor shower Monday night as the Earth passed through the crater of a crashed comet. Meteor shower ET peaked at 1 p.m., with 10 to 25 meteor showers per hour. The night sky, according to EarthSky.com, described the meteor shower as “decent”. Related video above: Rare meteor tail taken on camera New meteor showers like this are relatively rare. NASA described the meteor shower as “an all or nothing event.” The comet disintegrated into several fragments, NASA said. When SW3 passed back to Earth in 2006, it was about 70 fragments, and it continued to disintegrate, the report said. About 30 meteor showers occur each year, which occur when the Earth crosses the path of debris left by a comet or asteroid, visible to the naked eye. Some meteorites last for centuries, for example. The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs in the month of St, was first observed about 2,000 years ago and was recorded by Chinese astronomers, NASA said. Meteors are commonly referred to as galaxies that radiate into the night sky. Robert Lunsford, secretary general of the International Meteorological Organization, said Dow had been mistaken for Hercules. In a blog post written before the meteor shower on Monday, he said they were coming out of a galaxy called Boots in the brilliant northwest. The orange star called Arcturus (Alpha Boutis). More meteor showers There are many more chances to see meteor showers this year. Delta Aquarius is best seen from the southern tropics and will reach its peak between July 28 and 29 when the moon is 74% full. .In interesting, another meteor shower peaks the same night – Alpha Capricornits. Although it is very light rain it is known to produce some bright fireballs during its peak. Everyone knows it is on any side of the equator. This year’s most popular Perseid meteor shower will peak in the Northern Hemisphere between August 11 and 12. Here is the meteor shower table. According to Earthsky’s meteor shower forecast, Oct. 8: Dragonitsack. 21: Orionites Nov. 4 to 5: Southern Darits Nov. 11 to 12: Northern Darits Nov. 17: Leonids Dec. 13 to 14: GeminidsDec. 22: Ursits

Some lucky night sky observers saw a new meteor shower Monday night as the Earth passed through the crater of a crashing comet.

Meteor showers peaked at 1 a.m. ET, detecting 10 to 25 meteors falling per hour in the night sky. EarthSky.comIt described the meteor shower as “decent”.

New meteor showers like this are relatively rare. NASA describes meteor shower “All or nothing event.“

Officially known as 73P / Schwassmann-Wachmann or SW3, the comet was discovered in 1930 by German observers Arnold Schwarzman and Arno Arthur Wachmann. It was not seen again until the late 1970s, and in the 1990s the comet disintegrated into several pieces, NASA said.

By the time SW3 crossed the Earth again in 2006, it was nearly 70 pieces, and has since continued to be further fragmented, the report said. It is not clear whether the debris will hit the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds high enough to cause meteor showers.

Each year, there are about 30 meteor showers, which occur when the Earth crosses the path of debris left by a comet or asteroid, which is visible to the naked eye.

Some meteorites have been around for centuries. For example, the Perseid meteor shower, which occurs in August each year, was first observed about 2,000 years ago and recorded by Chinese astronomers. NASA said.

Meteor showers are usually named after galaxies that appear to radiate in the night sky, although Robert Lunsford, secretary general of the International Meteorological Organization, said Dow Hercules was misnamed.

In a blog post written before the meteor shower on Monday, he said they would emerge from a galaxy called Boots, northwest of the brilliant orange star Arcturus (Alpha Boutis).

More meteor showers

There are many more chances to see meteor showers this year.

Delta aquariums are best seen from the southern tropics, and the moon peaks between July 28 and 29 with 74% fullness.

Interestingly, on the same night another meteor shower peaks – alpha capricornits. Although it is very light rain it is known to produce some bright fireballs during its peak. Everyone knows it is on any side of the equator.

This year’s most popular Perseid meteor shower will peak in the Northern Hemisphere from August 11 to 12.

The year-round meteor shower schedule is here, according to Earthsky’s meteor shower overview.