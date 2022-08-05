Thirteen people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in Thailand

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the one-story Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok. and 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the city of Pattaya, a popular tourist destination, Thai police said.

Police Colonel Wutipong Somjai told CNN that the fire broke out during a live concert. Burns range from “mild to severe”.

He confirmed that all the dead were Thai nationals. Rescue officials said one of the dead was a 17-year-old, the youngest fatality ever identified.

Colonel Somjoy said investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.