WWE ‘Tough Enough’ Winner and Former NXT Wrestler Sarah Lee Dies at 30

Sara Lee is a former WWE “Tough Enough” winner The company’s NXT brand Almost a year later, his mother announced him dead on social media. Lee is 30 years old.

Lee’s mother, Terri, He posted shocking information on his Facebook account.

“It is with a heavy heart that we wanted to share that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terry wrote. “We are all in shock and arrangements are incomplete. We ask that our family be allowed to grieve. Prayers are needed especially for Corrie and all her children.”

WWE released a statement late Thursday regarding Lee’s death.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the world of sports-entertainment. WWE extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.” The company said.

Lee participated in the sixth season of WWE “Tough Enough” in 2015, a reality series run by the pro wrestling company to determine who gets a WWE contract. He won the event with Josh Brett, who wrestled as Bronson Matthews.

The Hope Township, Michigan, initially performed under the name “Hope” before switching to his real name. He was recruited to NXT and trained at the WWE Performance Center before moving to NXT. She starred in the brand until 2016 when it was released.

She married wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017, whose real name is Corey Weston.

His cause of death has not been released.

The The pro wrestling industry Condolences to his family on social media.

A GoFundMe has been started to help his family.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. With her beloved husband Corey picking up the pieces and continuing to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to worry about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes with it.” GoFundMe says. “The wrestling community always unites in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thanks in advance to everyone. RIP Sarah, you were one of the best.”